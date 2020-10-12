Uniqlo’s Super Mario 35th Anniversary shirts now on sale in Australia
Earlier this year, which really sets several lifetimes ago, Uniqlo announced a range of Super Mario 35th Anniversary shirts. At the time they were only available in the UK, but now they’ve come to Australia.
It doesn’t look like we got all of the designs that everyone else did, but there’s still a bunch of them. You can check them out on the Uniqlo website here.
Shirts
Kids
