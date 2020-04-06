Uniqlo is back with new Super Mario shirts for the 35th Anniversary
To celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Super Mario, Uniqlo is back with some new wares featuring all-new designs. There’s a range of shirts and shorts for kids (why are the shorts always for the kids!).
We’ll check with Uniqlo if and when they’re coming to Australia, but for now, these are the cool designs available in the UK so far.
Shirts
Kids
