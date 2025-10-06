General

Uniqlo’s Pokémon Sketch lineup arrives in Australia

Just in time for summer.

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 6, 2025

The Pokémon Sketch range at Uniqlo, which debuted earlier this year in other regions, has finally made its way to Aussie stores — this time with a new range of kits for adults, kids, and even babies.

The range includes a bunch of classics like Pikachu and Meowth, with Mimikyu, Espeon, and Umbreon also getting a run.

The kids and babies lineup is different too. These new designs should be in stores now — or if not, very soon.

