Unexpected Switch 2 updates for Switch games available now
Nintendo has pushed a whole bunch of patches for a lot of different Nintendo Switch games this morning, including all the Switch games that are getting combinations of higher resolution, HDR support and improved frame rates — but also patches for a few unexpected games, including Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
All the original Switch games getting Switch 2 improvements have been updated, these include the following games which we all knew:
- ARMS
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Game Builder Garage
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Pokémon Violet
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also received an update for both Switch 2 and the original Switch, adding text support for Brazilian Portuguese and support for the Sidon, Tulin, Yunobo, and Riju amiibo.
Other games have been issued patches that haven’t been announced to be getting improvements on Switch 2 but may have had compatibility issues on the new console. Does this mean they might just work a little better on the Switch 2 as well? We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see what these new patches actually do, and if they improve the games in any way.
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Kirby Star Allies
- Kirby Dream Buffet
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
The update logs for these games don’t list specific improvements or additions, instead having the following line:
Several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.
Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the exception to that, with an update that aims to fix a specific bug on Switch 2, where the screen would flicker during some scenes in the game. This issue has been “partially alleviated” in the patch, but will be completely fixed in a future update.
An update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons was also released last week touting improved compatibility on Switch 2, specifically listing improved compatibility for multiplayer sessions involving both Switch and Switch 2 consoles.
We’ll be testing all of these games – both the previously announced updates and the unexpected ones – when we go hands-on with retail Switch 2 units tomorrow.