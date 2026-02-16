Under The Island (Switch) Review

Under The Island is a 2D action adventure RPG that feels like an adventure from your childhood stories told in a familiar – yet fresh – way. A debut game from the indie devs at Slime King Games and published by Top Hat Studios, Under the Island is ready to give you a charming 90s-inspired fantasy world to explore. From its pixel art to its open exploration structure, it wears its inspirations proudly and is clearly designed with fans of classic 16-bit era adventures in mind. It’s got the adventure and combat of The Legend of Zelda with a dash of the brightness and character of Stardew Valley.

In Under The Island you play as Nia, a reluctant newcomer to the vibrant Seashell Island, unfortunately she quickly learns that her new home is sinking into the ocean. Joined by a local girl named Avocado – yes you read that right, no I have no idea why that is her name – you set out into a sprawling diverse world filled with secrets that just might save the island. On your journey you’ll meet a cast of incredible characters, fight strange enemies, solve puzzles, and complete quirky side quests.

The first thing you’ll notice about this game is its beautiful and vibrant aesthetic, and I have to say it’s definitely one of its biggest draws. Pixel art has become a popular choice for indie titles, but this game distinguishes itself with distinct colorful biomes and detailed environments that truly feel alive. Each region, from the beaches to the tops of icy mountains, carry their own identity and charm, blending retro style with a modern polish that sets the bar high for other pixel games. The world design isn’t just pretty, either — it’s thoughtfully interconnected and rewards exploration with a comfortable progression of tools that has you searching for hidden nooks, shortcuts, and secrets around every corner. Fans of classic adventure games will feel right at home poking behind every bush or exploring every cave entrance and returning to a little secret you found hours ago.

Weapon mechanics and abilities are gradually introduced, and over time you’ll gather the artefacts and tools that change how you interact with the world. This progression is key to accessing new areas and solving puzzles yet it does so in a way that doesn’t feel stifling or frustrating. It was exciting to return to an area and open up new avenues for exploration. One of the mechanics that I enjoyed the most was the animal-befriending mechanic, which lets you give treats to the friendly creatures you meet who all react differently to the treats. Sometimes you’ll do this just to solve a puzzle, but they may also aid you on your journey in unexpected ways.

I am well known for not being the greatest at combat in games like these, but I’m pleased to say that the way Under The Island handles combat is the perfect balance of difficult and approachable. The combat is real-time and light on complexity, yet it’s still really satisfying when combined with treasure-hunting and discovery. You’ll face enemies that are as strange as they are memorable – sentient onions, tunneling wolves, angry tree trunks and cereal pirates to name a few – all of which enhance the game’s whimsical tone and keep combat interesting.

I will note, however, that enemy encounters can feel repetitive over long stretches of exploration, especially if you forget to save and have to redo some of your progress. The combat mechanics also lack some of the depth in similar action RPGs, which may not be to every gamers tastes — however, this also means the game remains approachable for a wide range of players which I think is an excellent quality for a game to have. A difficulty option might solve this for some players to some extent, as the added difficulty could allow for greater strategy and resource management, but without further mechanics I can see some players being disappointed by the combat.

The story isn’t overly complex, but it doesn’t need to be. The central premise – saving your island home from sinking – provides a good sense of urgency, while the cast of quirky NPCs adds humor, charm, and a great deal of narrative texture. The interactions with characters like Avocado are actually really fun and often humorous, providing light character development and world-building moments between action and exploration sequences. There’s a genuine sense of camaraderie that develops over time, especially as you help locals with side quests or reuniting lost kittens with their mother cat — side note, yes you can pat all the cats and dogs and I can confirm that it is the best!

There’s a wonderful amount of environmental story telling in this game, especially when it comes to puzzles, which feel very intuitive and almost natural. Under The Island doesn’t hold your hand with the storytelling, it feels more like a companion with you on the journey that you wish to have in this world, shaped by your preferences and gameplay style.

Under The Island stands as one of the most promising indie action-adventures of the year with its blending of nostalgic design with modern sensibilities. It doesn’t seek to reinvent the genre, but it excels at what it sets out to do: provide a warm, inviting world where exploration is the core joy and every secret uncovered is a small reward in itself.

For fans of classic adventure games, pixel art lovers, and players who appreciate world exploration over narrative complexity, I cannot recommend Under The Island highly enough. It’s a delightful journey worth taking, whether you’re solving puzzles in a strange greenhouse or feeding treats to helpful critters in snowy caverns, the experience always feels personal, inviting, and thoroughly engaging.

Rating: 5/5