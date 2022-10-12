Uh, we guess a New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer dropped?

The uh, latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just dropped – and it’s a little bit different.

It’s a video of the Gym Leader Iono from the game, and she’s a streamer/influencer/vtuber type person apparently and she has a show in the game – because that’s what she does.

There doesn’t seem to be any actual new information in this trailer, no new Pokémon forms, gameplay, just yeah – that for three minutes. There are some hints to some new Pokémon form, or new Pokémon – but that’s about it.

I’m too old for this.