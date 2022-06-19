Ubisoft’s Roller Champions skates onto Switch this week

The Nintendo eShop has let the release date of Ubisoft’s free-to-play Roller Champions slip, and it is arriving this week on the system. The game, announced all the way back at E3 2019, finally arrives on the Switch on June 21st. The game was released on other consoles last month, and the Switch version was sometime in 2022 at that point.

Since Ubisoft hasn’t announced this one, it’s possible it might not launch on the 21st, but if the eShop says it is…

Welcome to 2032. Arenas are built all over the world and fans rush to the stands to admire their modern-day heroes, the Roller Champions. They roll up to 100 miles an hour, tackle opponents, wall-skate, and dunk while thousands of fans scream their names. As a Roller Champion, compete in a team of three against three. The rules are simple: take the ball, make a lap while maintaining team possession, dodge opponents, and score. Go for more points by completing additional laps before attempting a goal. After each match, gain fans to compete in bigger arenas. Customize characters and create a unique destiny.

eShop listing spotted by Nintendo Everything.