Ubisoft’s Roller Champions is coming to the Switch

Ubisoft has announced that Roller Champions, its free-to-play arena roller derby skating game will be coming to the Switch as well as other consoles and mobile.

If you thought you had heard about this game a while ago, that’s alright because Ubisoft hasn’t said much about it since E3 2019.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal with Ubisoft Winnipeg and Ubisoft Pune, Roller Champions is a new sports sensation delivering exhilarating and fast-paced team PvP gameplay – on wheels. Two teams of three players are pitted against each other in arenas around the world, and players are cheered on by crowds of roaring fans as they acquire the ball, pass it to teammates and dodge and tackle opponents to score a goal in the illuminated hoop that appears above the rink.

There will be a closed alpha for the game on PC starting next week, it would seem the game is still quite a while away. We’ll have more when Ubisoft shares it.