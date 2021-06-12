757
0

Ubisoft shows off trailer and gameplay for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in official reveal

by Oliver BrandtJune 13, 2021

After Nintendo accidentally let the cat out of the bag last night, the follow up to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle has been officially revealed.

Ubisoft officially revealed Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope this morning during its E3 presentation, and it looks fantastic. The tactical RPG sequel seems to have a very Super Mario Galaxy-themed vibe, featuring Rabbid Rosalina, Luma/Rabbid hybrids called Sparks, and a new alien villain called Cursa. You can watch the cinematic reveal trailer below, followed by a quick look at some all new gameplay.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will launch sometime in 2022, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
78%
Oh wow!
11%
Great
11%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
E3 2021, Mario + Rabbids, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
, , ,
About The Author
Oliver Brandt
News Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.

You must log in to post a comment