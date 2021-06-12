Ubisoft shows off trailer and gameplay for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in official reveal
After Nintendo accidentally let the cat out of the bag last night, the follow up to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle has been officially revealed.
Ubisoft officially revealed Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope this morning during its E3 presentation, and it looks fantastic. The tactical RPG sequel seems to have a very Super Mario Galaxy-themed vibe, featuring Rabbid Rosalina, Luma/Rabbid hybrids called Sparks, and a new alien villain called Cursa. You can watch the cinematic reveal trailer below, followed by a quick look at some all new gameplay.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will launch sometime in 2022, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
