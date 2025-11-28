Ubisoft details Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Switch 2 technical specs

Assassin’s Creed Shadows drops onto Nintendo Switch next week, and Ubisoft has posted a blog about the technical details of the port. Ubisoft’s previous release on Switch 2, Star Wars Outlaws, is a technical showpiece for the system, and Shadows will be no different.

According to the team, the game will target 30fps in both handheld and docked modes. While Switch 2 can support ray-traced global illumination, the team has opted not to use it and has instead used solid baked global illumination for RAM reasons.

One feature Switch 2 does have, and the team is using, is DLSS to ensure the game looks as sharp as possible, even while rendering underneath it all at a lower resolution. Handheld mode will also support VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to keep things as smooth as possible.

The Switch 2 version also supports touch-screen navigation for maps, menus and more. Ongoing optimisation patches will continue after launch, and mouse and keyboard support is also planned. Not sure if that means mouse support with the Joy-Con or an actual mouse.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows hits Switch 2 on December 2.