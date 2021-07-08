TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD gets a physical release, double pack only on Switch

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD launched on the Switch eShop last year, and the sequel got a release this year. Now the game is coming to the Switch physically, and Switch owners will be able to pick up a double pack with both games as well.

The game is being released on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, but only the double pack with two is coming to Nintendo’s console. The sequel is just a download code, can’t win them all. There’s also a Boomerang USB included in the double pack. It’s loaded with digital Ty content as well.

It flies into stores on October 15th.