TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD gets a physical release, double pack only on Switch
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD launched on the Switch eShop last year, and the sequel got a release this year. Now the game is coming to the Switch physically, and Switch owners will be able to pick up a double pack with both games as well.
The game is being released on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, but only the double pack with two is coming to Nintendo’s console. The sequel is just a download code, can’t win them all. There’s also a Boomerang USB included in the double pack. It’s loaded with digital Ty content as well.
It flies into stores on October 15th.
Oh, come ON!
They’re too damn cheap to include both games on a single 8GB cartridge (both games combined comes to only 4.7GB), but they commission a custom-made USB that would no doubt cost more?! It’s not like they would need to consolidate both games into a single unit of software either as Switch carts can spawn separate icons for each game.
I was cautiously optimistic that there would be a physical release of the Ty games, but my enthusiasm died almost as soon as it was born. Pass.