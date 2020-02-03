Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD arrives on Switch on March 31st

Krome Studios has announced that Ty the Tasmanian Tiger will launch first on the Nintendo on March 31st.

The Ty HD release includes the aforementioned HD graphics, new lighting and particle effects, camera and audio improvements. There’s also Joy-Con motion controls for throwing Ty’s boomerangs, a new hardcode mode where you only have one life and more.

The game has a 15% off discount if you preorder directly from Krome, it’s not yet listed on the eShop.

The Krome Studios team and the game will be at Supanova on the Gold Coast as well on March 13th and 14th. It’ll be the first time you’ll be able to play the game.