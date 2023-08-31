TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4 coming to Switch later this month

Advertisement

The previously PC exclusive, TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this month on September 26th.

The fourth TY game was a 2D side-scrolling platformer, the previous three games were all 3D platformers. The game has been enhanced for its new release and includes all brand new, animated cutscene now as well.

Here’s the rundown;

Explore 40 levels of adventures in the Australian Outback at a silky smooth 60FPS.

Defeat enemies by freezing, zapping, and more with heaps of choice new boomerangs.

Use your wits and boomerangs to find hidden treasures, help the colorful locals, and uncover the mysteries of the land Down Under.

New English voice-overs featuring an all-star cast you’ll recognize as TY’s old mates.

Multiple game modes: Adventure, Time Attack, Turkey Chase, and Danger Arena.

Cosplay as TY’s friends in style with a metric ton of costumes.

Improved graphics and performance, remastered extended cutscenes and expanded Australian-outback themed soundtrack.

The game will set you back $29.99, the press release mentions at 25% discount for preorders. The game isn’t available to preorder on the Australian store just yet but the listing is active. So perhaps that price will come down.

Also the trailer is private at time of writing…