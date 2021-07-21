Two Point Hospital is the next Switch Online Game Trial in Australia

It’s been a little while since the last one, but you won’t have to wait long for the next Game Trial as part of your Nintendo Switch Online membership. This time around, it’s the fabulous Two Point Hospital. We gave it a review back in early 2020 and thought it was pretty good. Now you can find out for yourself.

There’s usually a discount associated with games going on Game Trial, as you can then pay to keep it after the trial is over. The trial starts on July 28th. Click here to grab it.