Two new Pokémon, Tera Raid events revealed in final Pokémon Scarlet & Violet trailer

It’s time for the final pre-launch update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and we’ve got some new information coming in from a new trailer over night. Like a most of these updates we got a couple new Pokémon, some more gameplay information and more. Let’s run through it all.

Two new Pokémon were sort of revealed. Great Tusk and Iron Treads are their names, and you’ll find out more about them in the in-game Scarlet and Violet Books. These books are “records from an expedition, and they were written long ago”.

While there have been sightings of similar creatures in recent years, such reports are rare, and specific details of the creatures’ biology are still a mystery.

The first batch of Tera Raid Battle events have been announced as well. The first is an Eevee event from November 26th to 27th. Then a Charizard with the Dragon Tera Type which will start on December 1st through 4th.

There’s some nice callbacks and goodies for people with previous Pokémon games on Switch. If you have Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! you can get different phone cases for your Rotom phone.

Also confirmed was Pokémon Home functionality for Scarlet and Violet in Q2 2023, there will also be a day one patch to enable online functions. It’s version 1.0.1 and will require about 1GB of download space.

The full trailer, featuring Ed Sheeran’s Celestial song can be found below.