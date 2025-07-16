Two copies of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered Deluxe Edition up for grabs

Advertisement

It’s time for yet another awesome competition. This time we’ve two copies of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered, in Deluxe Edition form to give away thanks to our friends at Five Star Games.

Not only do you get both Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 in their Remastered form but the Deluxe Edition also comes with a Steelbook, a soft bound art book, an official soundtrack on 2 physical CDs and a big old box to look pretty up on your shelf.

This was the first time these two games have ever been on a Nintendo platform, only ever previously being released on PC, PlayStation and even the Dreamcast.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver with Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered. Immerse yourself in a timeless story of vampires, betrayal and revenge as you traverse the hauntingly beautiful land of Nosgoth in higher fidelity than ever before. Experience these epic adventures your way, with the ability to toggle on-the-fly between the games’ original visuals and remastered graphics, as well as switch between a new modern control scheme and classic controls.

To win one of these, all you need to do is enter below – you know the drill.

Competition is only open to those in Australia.