Twitch comes to Switch, app available now in the eShop

While there are some media apps on Nintendo Switch, there’s not really a whole lot and none of the big players.

Now today, Twitch has come to the Nintendo Switch with its own app from the eShop. The app lets you watch streamers from others around the world. The app also lets you join the chat with your mobile using a QR code. Pretty simple stuff but good to see another media app arrive on Switch.

You can download it from the eShop here (AU Link).