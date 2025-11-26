Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Switch Controller Review

As someone who puts together bargain and buyer’s guides all the time, I’ve seen so many Nintendo Switch controllers over the last few years that it boggles the mind. There are so many brands, styles, and designs. And before someone says it, yes, Nintendo’s Pro Controller for both the Switch and Switch 2 is probably the best option most of the time. Still, it never hurts to try something different, and just look at this design.

The Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller, Mario Bricks, lives up to its name. From straight on you get a nice piece of Mario artwork, tilt it on the side and it’s all bricks. The lenticular surface covers the whole controller and even works as a grippy texture. The analogue sticks, while not Hall effect, feel really nice and smooth too.

Unfortunately, that’s where most of the interesting stuff ends, because the rest of the controller is pretty middle of the road. And that’s fine, because there’s usually a place in the market for something a bit cheaper; however, this controller is only a little cheaper than Nintendo’s official option or even at the moment at the time of writing more expensive than a 8BitDo Pro 3.

All of the face buttons work well; the ABXY buttons have a nice clack and rebound that make them feel responsive. The triggers, however, don’t feel anywhere near as good. The D-pad is also a bit spongy, and in my usual Tetris test to see how it performs, I found myself mis-placing pieces and just not able to play as well as I normally would.

The controller is also marketed as working on the Nintendo Switch 2, and it does so without any issues. There’s just no C button on the controller; however, that may actually be a plus, as I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve hit that button without meaning to. You can still access GameChat through the Home Menu easily enough. I don’t think anyone is going to lose sleep over this omission.

It’s not all bad; there are some extra buttons on the back of the grips for added options, the battery life is a massive 40 hours, and there are even motion controls built in, although rumble is missing.

The Turtle Beach Rematch Controller is solid enough, and you could overlook some of the cheaper-feeling buttons and triggers if the controller itself were less expensive. The problem is that this is a $99 AUD controller, and with so many Switch and Switch 2 controllers on the market, there are far better options. The design is nice, but not at this price.

The Turtle Beach – Rematch Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mario Bricks is available now from Amazon and EB Games. It retails for $99AUD.