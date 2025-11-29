Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset Review

We’re lucky enough to get to review some great headsets, but a lot of them are on the higher end of the budget, they’re mostly wireless, and they all have apps and complicated settings. But sometimes you just want a headset that looks pretty good, is pretty solidly built, and just works right out of the box. The Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset fits the brief.

This Nintendo Switch 2 branded headset from Turtle Beach comes in a bright white colour. It has a lightweight, if a little cheap-feeling, plastic, but at this price point, as long as it doesn’t fall apart in your hands – you’re set. The headset is wired, so you can plug it into anything left with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which includes the Switch, the Switch 2, and even the Switch 2 Pro Controller. I really love that the Pro Controller has a headphone socket now.

The headset, when put on your head and adjusted for your noggin size, feels nice and comfortable with a solid grip. As I type this, a plane flies overhead and my kids are making a racket outside, and most of it is drowned out even with nothing playing. There’s no noise cancelling, they just sit on your head really well.

As for the audio quality, they punch above their weight for the price. They’re clear, have an average level of bass, and I did have to turn them up pretty loud to get what I wanted out of them. But at this price, this is about what you’re going to get.

The microphone too is a boom mic which is muted when up. I love simple microphones that you can easily tell when are muted. The recording quality is great, although it did pick up a lot of background noises, so if you’re trying to chat to your team, you might need a quieter room.

At full recommended retail price here in Australia of $60 AUD, this headset is in a sweet spot where you’re going to have to jump a bit more in price to get anything better. At the moment these are on sale for almost half price, and that makes them a no-brainer if you’re after a simple, wired headset for the kids or just so you don’t have something fussy.

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset is available now. It retails for $59.95, but you can find it much cheaper almost everywhere. It’s available at Big W, EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, The Gamesmen — you get the idea.