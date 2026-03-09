Turtle Beach brings two new Mario themed accessories for Mario Day - Vooks

It’s Mario Day and the parade of Mario themed goods continues, today with a sweet new design for the Rematch Wireless Pro Controller from Turtle Beach. We’ve reviewed this style of controller before, and that one had a cool Mario design too, but this one is next level on top of that.

While it might just look like a normal controller with Mario and Luigi on it, when you get it in the dark the RGB colours light up the design with a cool effect featuring powers and blocks from the games. You can make it rainbow, or blue, or whatever you like.

There’s also a new edition of the Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset. It’s transparent tech, which we all know is superior, and there’s a Mario design on the side too.

The controller is the same regular price as the other Rematch Wireless Pro Controllers at $99.95 AUD, and the headset is $49.95 AUD. They’re both out on March 31st, 2026.