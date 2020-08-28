Turrican returns with two Anthology Collections for Switch

Overnight ININ Games, Factor 5, and Strictly Limited Games revealed the return of Turrican and they’re not doing anything by half measures.

There will be two collections released for the Switch (and PS4), each with a different batch of Turrican games from all different consoles and the Amiga. All of the games are just ports rather than remasters.

Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 includes…

Turrican (Amiga)

Turrican 2 (Amiga)

Super Turrican (SNES)

Super Turrican Director’s Cut (SNES)

Mega Turrican Score Attack (MD/GEN)

Turrican Anthology Vol. 2 includes…

Turrican 3 (Amiga)

Mega Turrican (MD/GEN)

Mega Turrican Director’s Cut (MD/GEN)

Super Turrican 2 (SNES)

Super Turrican 1 Score Attack (SNES)

Depending on how much you love Turrican there’s both a Collectors Edition and an Ultra Collectors Edition with a whole bunch of Turrican related material including a making of documentary, soundtrack CD, instruction booklet, figurines, keychains and more.

It’s not cheap either with the collector’s editions starting at more than $160 even without shipping. You can get a copy of the game by itself too if that’s all you fancy. We’re unable to find out if the titles are coming to the eShop at this time but we’ve asked the publisher.