Turok Origins coming to the Switch 2 later in 2026

Turok is back!

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 6, 2026

Announced all the way back at The Game Awards 2024, before the Nintendo Switch 2 even existed, Turok Origins is now coming to the console alongside other platforms, with a release scheduled for later this year.

Developed by Saber Interactive, this first- and third-person shooter brings back Turok for the first time since 2008. While remasters of the original Turok games have appeared since then, this is the first completely new entry in quite a while.

