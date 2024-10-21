Triple treat of Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials coming this week
Advertisement
Nintendo has announced that there will be three new Game Trials for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers later this week.
From October 23rd until October 30th, Minecraft Dungeons, A Little To The Left and Cursed to Golf will be free if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. If you do like those games, most games that go on Trial end up being discount during or soon after the game trial period, Cursed to Golf is already discounted in fact.
You can download the games now in advance of the trial beginning.
⚔️ Minecraft Dungeons— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 21, 2024
🧩 A Little To The Left
⛳ Cursed to Golf #NintendoSwitchOnline members can play this trio of titles for free with Game Trials starting this Wednesday, October 23rd! pic.twitter.com/45euWXH5I8
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
100%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments