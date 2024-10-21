0

Triple treat of Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials coming this week

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 21, 2024
Nintendo has announced that there will be three new Game Trials for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers later this week.

From October 23rd until October 30th, Minecraft Dungeons, A Little To The Left and Cursed to Golf will be free if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. If you do like those games, most games that go on Trial end up being discount during or soon after the game trial period, Cursed to Golf is already discounted in fact.

You can download the games now in advance of the trial beginning.

