Trio of SNES games to kick off Nintendo Switch Online in 2025
Advertisement
Nintendo has kicked off the Nintendo Switch Online additions for 2025 with three new SNES titles—and they’re available right now.
First up is Fatal Fury 2, originally released in 1994, the same year Speed hit cinemas. Next, there’s Super Ninja Boy, an action-packed adventure. Finally, we have Sutte Hakkun, a puzzler developed by Nintendo and indieszero. This Japanese-language title was initially distributed via the Satellaview broadcast system before receiving a (second) cartridge release in 1999.
Yes, 1999—the same year as Donkey Kong 64. A game we don’t have on Nintendo Switch Online.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
33%
Great
33%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
33%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments