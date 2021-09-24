Triangle Strategy drops the “Project”, gains a March release date

Fans of Octopath Traveller will be pleased with this latest announcement. Fans of good video game names will not.

Nintendo and Square announced during this morning’s Nintendo Direct that Project Triangle Strategy finally has a new name: Triangle Strategy. Yup. But hey, that’s not all, it also has a release date, and a new trailer! The trailer goes over all the stuff you’d expect, showing off the gorgeous 2D-HD visuals and the strategy RPG gameplay. You can check it out at the bottom of the article. It’ll also be getting a Limited Edition, at least in Europe, with some custom dice, a collectible playing cards deck, a Steelbook, and a gorgeous book-like box. We’ll update this article if it’s confirmed for Australia.

As for its release date, it’s actually pretty soon: Triangle Strategy will launch on the Switch on the 4th of March 2022. That’s less than 6 months ago! Still plenty of time to keep workshopping that name, Square…