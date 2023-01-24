Trek to Yomi is set to trek onto Switch next week
Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog have announced that Trek to Yomi, the game that looks like it was made by legendary director Akira Kurosawa, will come to Switch on January 31. Check out the games reveal trailer for this new release.
Inspired by classical Japanese folklore, follow the tumultuous life of Hiroki during his heroic fall and emotional return against the forces of evil. Trek to Yomi has you taking on many enemies at once, across rain and blood soaked fields, to castles and even other spiritual locations.
The game is available on other platforms already and is a wonderful adventure, with its stylish visuals, sublime and yet simple combat and more Japanese folklore than you can poke with a sword.
If you want to order the game for yourself, you can do so via the eShop.