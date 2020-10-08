Treehouse Live Recap: Pikmin 3 Deluxe Demo coming, Age of Calamity has Koroks and more

Early this morning Nintendo held a Treehouse Live stream showing off Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Pikmin 3 got a massive 40 minutes of the presentation dedicated to it.

If you’ve ever seen anything Pikmin 3 before there wasn’t a bunch new for you, aside from around 7 minutes of footage from some of the new side stories which you can find below.

There will also be a Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo hitting the eShop at some point today.

There was also around 20 minutes of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity shown it went over some of the gameplay elements from Breath of the Wild making it’s way into the game. More importantly, is that there will be Koroks to collect in the game, hopefully, the reward for finding them all is just as good.

Yahaha! You found me!



You might find Koroks hiding across stages in #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity! Keep an eye out to find them all! #NintendoTreehouseLivehttps://t.co/KyXDFoiK5i pic.twitter.com/6upyvsOAVO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2020

We also got our a further look at some pre-apocalypse locations in the game including Lon Lon Ranch. It appears to be modelled exactly how it was in Ocarina of Time – so there’s another wrench in the timeline.