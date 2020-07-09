Treehouse Live is back, but just for Paper Mario The Origami King

Out of nowhere, Nintendo has announced that Paper Mario The Origami King is getting a dedicated Treehouse Live presentation at 3am AEST, there they will showcase more of the game.

On top of that though, they are teasing the reveal of a new WayForward game, though based on how they explain this, it is something new to them entirely. So those hoping for more Shantae, will have to stick with the Gameboy re-release for now.

Want to watch the stream live, you can do so at the below times, with the YouTube link below that.