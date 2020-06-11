Transformers: Battlegrounds announced, coming to Switch later this year

There’s a new Transformer game on the way, Transformers Battlegrounds. It’s coming everything, including the Switch later this year on October 23rd. The game is being developed by Coatsink.

As for what the game is about, that’s about all we know. The press release says it’s a ‘new and exciting Transformers console game that families can enjoy together’. It also says it’s a new and authentic take on what a Transformers video game can be. Helpful!

The short trailer shows it might be some sort of tactical battle game. But we’d be guessing if we said anymore.