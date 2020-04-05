Top 15 Switch eShop Downloads for Australia & New Zealand for March 2020

We don’t get much in the way of charts anymore in Australia for either retail or digitally. So to see Nintendo Australia give us some charts on the eShop for the most popular titles in March was refreshing.

This month’s top game was always going to be Animal Crossing: New Horizons, especially more so with the stock issues it’s had. Pikuniku, Blazing Beaks, Octopath Traveler, Screencheat: Unplugged and even Resident Evil Revelations 2 are high up on the charts because of hefty sales. You’re probably always going to see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the mix no matter what happens as well.

The news comes from, funnily enough from the News section of the eShop on the Nintendo Switch.

Top 15 for March 2020 (Australia and New Zealand)