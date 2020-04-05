Top 15 Switch eShop Downloads for Australia & New Zealand for March 2020
We don’t get much in the way of charts anymore in Australia for either retail or digitally. So to see Nintendo Australia give us some charts on the eShop for the most popular titles in March was refreshing.
This month’s top game was always going to be Animal Crossing: New Horizons, especially more so with the stock issues it’s had. Pikuniku, Blazing Beaks, Octopath Traveler, Screencheat: Unplugged and even Resident Evil Revelations 2 are high up on the charts because of hefty sales. You’re probably always going to see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the mix no matter what happens as well.
The news comes from, funnily enough from the News section of the eShop on the Nintendo Switch.
Top 15 for March 2020 (Australia and New Zealand)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Pikuniku (Devolver Digital)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo)
- Blazing Beaks (QubicGames)
- Octopath Traveler (Nintendo)
- Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk)
- Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe)
- Overcooked! (Team17)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 (Capcom)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)
- Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
- Cities Skylines: Nintendo Switch Edition (ParadoxInteractive)
- Doom 64 (Bethesda)
