Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 skates onto Switch on June 25th

After long last, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 finally has a release date on the Nintendo Switch. The game arrives next month on June 25th.

No new footage of the game was released, just an eShop listing – so we can’t show you what it looks like running on the Switch. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 combines the first two games into an entire remade experience bringing the two games up to modern standards.

Here’s the trailer from last time when they announced it was coming to the Nintendo Switch.