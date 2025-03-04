Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 kickflips on Switch this July

Advertisement

Possibly one of the worst-kept secrets, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater returns with a mashup of the third and fourth games in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. It will be released on July 11 for Nintendo Switch and other platforms. The other consoles will receive an early access demo in June. If you preorder the Digital Deluxe version or Collector’s Edition, you can play the game a few days early. The Doom Slayer and Revenant and other Doom gear are bonuses for the digital deluxe version of the game (but are included in the physical collectors edition).

As the name suggests, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 features content from both games, along with new content, skaters, and skate locations. The soundtrack includes new tracks as well as returning classics like “Ace of Spades” by Motörhead, “Amoeba” by Adolescents, “Mass Appeal” by Gang Starr, “96 Quite Bitter Beings” by CKY, “Not the Same” by Bodyjar, and “Outta Here” by KRS-One.

Returning skaters include, of course, Tony Hawk, along with Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg, and Bob Burnquist. They are joined by newcomers including Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, and Yuto Horigome.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is out on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (through Steam, Battle.net and Microsoft Store).

Hey who knows, the Switch 2 might even by out by then too.