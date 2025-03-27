0

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream announced, coming to Switch in 2026

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 27, 2025
Another blast from the not too distant past. We’re getting a new Tomodachi Life game and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2026.

A trailer for the game was shown off in last night’s Nintendo Direct, and promises to be just a silly as it was previously. It’s been 10 years, what will another one hurt you?

