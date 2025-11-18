Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition drops onto Switch and Switch 2

Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have made the surprising reveal that Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is now available for Switch and Switch 2, making this the 9th Tomb Raider game on Switch. Check out the launch trailer for it below.

The game had a big impact on the Tomb Raider series, as it not only kicked off a new trilogy, but it also was adapted into a movie with Alicia Vikander and more recently, got a Netflix sequel series with Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara, which also just revealed the first trailer for its second season.

This Definitive Edition release includes the original game, along with all the DLC content, so that is six additional outfits, 8 extra multiplayer maps and four extra multiplayer characters. It also includes the Dark Horse digital comic Tomb Raider: The Beginning, the digital mini-art book Tomb Raider: The Art of Survival, and the “Final Hours of Tomb Raider” developer video series.

There is a launch discount bringing the game to under $25 AUD, but there is no upgrade path from Switch to Switch 2 at this time, so please make sure you are selecting the right version to buy.