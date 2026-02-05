Tokyo Scramble will scramble onto Switch 2 next week

Developer Binary Haze popped up in the recent Nintendo Direct to reveal their next game, Tokyo Scramble and while it would be fun to be a street crossing game, this one has you attempt to escape creatures known as Zino. The catch, you are just a normal person and if you are spotted, you will die.

In the game you play as Anne, a survivor of a train crash, which fell below the streets of Tokyo, into a large area filled with creatures known as Zino. These dinosaur looking creatures are dangerous and if any of them spot Anne, they will enjoy a nice Anne-sized snack.

Thankfully, Anne is not alone as she has Dianna with her and no, unlike Pragmata, this one is not a robot companion but rather her watch. However, like the aforementioned title, Dianna here can also hack into things, like vending machines and crossing signals to Ferris wheels and cranes, almost any device Anne sees can be a part of her survival strategy.

Anne’s journey through the underground takes her through a number of distinct environments, each uniquely perilous. You’ll find yourself navigating: – Bare steel girders spanning a cavernous abyss. Watch your balance, because one wrong step will mean a fatal fall! – Caverns wreathed in fog so thick, you can’t see where you’re going or where you came from. You’ll have to rely on your ears to find the way forward, all while an unseen threat stalks ever closer. – A bizarre, anachronistic realm home to both a modern-day amusement park and ancient Japanese architecture.

The game arrives as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive this month, specifically next week and if you wanted to order it for yourself, you can do that here.