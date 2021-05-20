TimeSplitters is back with original developers Free Radical reforming to make it

The Timesplitters franchise is getting revived thanks to publisher Deep Silver and a newly reformed Free Radical Design.

The Free Radical Design will be headed up by Steve Ellis and David Doak, who worked on the previous Timesplitters games. They are also ex-Rareware employees (worked on some Goldeneye game; you might have heard of it).

Free Radical Design is just getting started with work on the new game, not even beginning yet. More information will be coming over no doubt what will the upcoming years.

To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible. While we cannot tell you anything more at the moment, we look forward to sharing information in the future.” Steve Ellis, Studio Development Director at Free Radical Design

A new Deep Silver Studio is coming – Free Radical Design pic.twitter.com/N5qTTcZfsW — Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) May 20, 2021

Now while we wait, how about some ports?