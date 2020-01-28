Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales has shadow-dropped onto the Switch

Are you watching The Witcher Netflix series whilst playing The Witcher 3 on Switch and listening to Toss a Coin to Your Witcher on Spotify and thinking, “Man, I wish I could get more Witcher in my life”? Well, CD Projekt has you covered.

Delve into another grand adventure in the brutal and twisted world of The Witcher, and engage in intense card battles in Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, out now on Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/tSKHkSmTI7 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 28, 2020

Earlier today, out of absolutely nowhere, CD Projekt dropped Witcher spin-off game Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales onto the Switch eShop in pretty much every region. Thronebreaker — which originally launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in late 2018 — is a single-player RPG game focused on the card game side activity from The Witcher 3, Gwent.

Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics.

Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran and queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales eShop description

The game had previously popped up for classification in a number of regions last year, but it was never officially announced for Switch — until today, that is, when it turned up on the eShop without so much as a hurrah.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales will set you back $29.95 AUD when buying from the Aussie eShop, which is about the same as it is on Xbox One and PS4. You can click here to purchase it in your browser.