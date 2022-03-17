Three new Sega Mega Drive games added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
Nintendo has quietly added three more Sega Mega Drive games to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack this morning. It comes just a week after F-Zero X was added from the Nintendo 64.
The three new games are Light Crusader, Super Fantasy Zone, and Alien Soldier.
You’ll need to update your Mega Drive app to get them.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments