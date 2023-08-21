Three new Game Trials coming this week as part of Switch Multiplayer Festival

Advertisement

Although we missed out on the Gold Coin Promo, and didn’t get any first party games as part of the local iteration of the Multiplayer Sale – we are getting these! Right now three new Game Trials are available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

From August 25th to August 31st you’ll be able to play the full versions of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Golf With Your Friends and Don’t Starve Together during those dates. Usually Game Trials games go on sale during the period too, so if you like them you can usually buy them for cheaper.

The question is, with just 7 days play all three – which one do you try first?