Three more SNES games headed to NSO service next week
Nintendo has announced the next lot of games headed to their retro Switch apps — or app, as it were, because this time it’s only SNES games.
Three games will be added to the service next week, on the 28th of July: Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal. This is the first update to the service since May, which saw the apps updated with games like Joe & Mac, and Magical Drop2. Japan also gets a couple of different games, substituting Claymates and Jelly Boy for Shin Megami Tensi If… and Dead Dance, known as Tuff E Nuff in the West.
You can read the descriptions for the new games, and watch the trailer, below.
Claymates – Take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty. Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he’s created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You’ll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path.
Jelly Boy – In this platforming game originally released exclusively in Europe in 1995, you are Jelly Boy, candy given the spark of life by the power of lightning. You’ve come to life knowing one thing: You have to escape the candy factory. To get out, you’ll need to collect puzzle pieces and survive the enemy heavies trying to stop you. You’re sure to need all your wits, skills and shape-changing powers to make it through this wacky adventure.
Bombuzal – Strategically detonate every bomb in each level while leaving yourself a safe place to stand when the dust settles. In this puzzle game, you’ll have to be quick, because time is short. Just make sure you remember to take the size of each explosion into account, or it could blow a hole in all your careful planning. Good luck, and have a blast!