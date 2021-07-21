Three more SNES games headed to NSO service next week

Nintendo has announced the next lot of games headed to their retro Switch apps — or app, as it were, because this time it’s only SNES games.

Three games will be added to the service next week, on the 28th of July: Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal. This is the first update to the service since May, which saw the apps updated with games like Joe & Mac, and Magical Drop2. Japan also gets a couple of different games, substituting Claymates and Jelly Boy for Shin Megami Tensi If… and Dead Dance, known as Tuff E Nuff in the West.

You can read the descriptions for the new games, and watch the trailer, below.