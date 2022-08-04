THQ Nordic is bringing wrestling back to Switch with AEW: Fight Forever

In a move that should please wrestling fans and Switch owners, the sport of wrestling is coming back to Switch with AEW: Fight Forever and is being created by the folks at Yukes, who have been making wrestling video games for over 20 years now, including a lot of the WWE 2K series of games.

While we have some details, a lot more is set to be revealed during the THQ Nordic Showcase next week, so check back after that, for now though, this is what you can expect.

Players can look forward to pulling off the most intense wrestling moves, replicating that which is seen during AEW matches. Online co-op wrestling is set to offer Tag Team matches, that feature team manoeuvres, which can be performed with simple commands and yes with co-op comes tandem offensive moves.

A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, a deep career mode, robust create-a-wrestler, as well as some signature AEW arenas and multiple match types, should result in fun for all.

There is a teaser trailer for the game below, but its really just a logo reveal, as THQ Nordic are saving the real goods for their showcase.

There is no release date for the game yet, but when it does launch, it will hit Switch and the other platforms.