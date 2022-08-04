296
0

THQ Nordic is bringing wrestling back to Switch with AEW: Fight Forever

by Luke HendersonAugust 4, 2022

In a move that should please wrestling fans and Switch owners, the sport of wrestling is coming back to Switch with AEW: Fight Forever and is being created by the folks at Yukes, who have been making wrestling video games for over 20 years now, including a lot of the WWE 2K series of games.

While we have some details, a lot more is set to be revealed during the THQ Nordic Showcase next week, so check back after that, for now though, this is what you can expect.

Players can look forward to pulling off the most intense wrestling moves, replicating that which is seen during AEW matches. Online co-op wrestling is set to offer Tag Team matches, that feature team manoeuvres, which can be performed with simple commands and yes with co-op comes tandem offensive moves.

A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, a deep career mode, robust create-a-wrestler, as well as some signature AEW arenas and multiple match types, should result in fun for all.

There is a teaser trailer for the game below, but its really just a logo reveal, as THQ Nordic are saving the real goods for their showcase.

There is no release date for the game yet, but when it does launch, it will hit Switch and the other platforms.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
75%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
25%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
AEW Fight Forever
About The Author
Luke Henderson
So, I have been gaming since controllers only had two buttons and because I wanted to, I started my own site. Now of course, you can find me writing for Vooks as well

You must log in to post a comment