Those fancy Pokemon Shirts are now available to ship to Australia
The very subtly called Pokémon Shirts range is now available to order and ship to Australia. These aren’t your casual t-shirts you get at EB instead they’re custom tailor-made shirts, that are made to order with custom designs and fabrics. You’re looking at at least $100 for most of them.
The design of the shirt, collar, pocket (whether it has one or not) and buttons can all be customised using prints from the original 151 Pokémon.
You can check out the range and make your own design here.
There are so many designs there I want for work. Time to start saving.
Aargh…
I’m probably gonna blow a grand on these, though I should probably start with just one to see how it fits and all.
While the Porygon design isn’t the best, its family are my favourite of all Pokémon, so that’ll have to be my first pick.
Looks like Mewtwo’s already sold out!
Hooboy.
Weird how the Pikachu print doesn’t work well with the Raichu print.
Still, it’s all too rich for my blood, lol.