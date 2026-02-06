Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor rolling onto Switch later this year

There’s been Thomas the Tank Engine games before, but none quite like this. Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor is currently in development by Dovetail Games, a studio best known for making very serious train simulators. They’ve included Thomas the Tank Engine content in their games before, but never a full standalone title — and certainly not one with eight different Thomas & Friends stories to play through. Even the show’s current narrator is on board.

Story Mode – This is where you play along with some of your favourite Thomas & Friends™ characters through a story, doing tasks along the way.

Timetable Mode – This is where you select a character and drive a day in the life of that character on the Island of Sodor. You can select a service at certain times of the day you would like to drive.

Explore Mode – This is a mode where you can walk, ride and drive trains around the island at your freedom.

Shunting Challenge – This is where you get a challenge to shunt Troublesome Trucks into a certain order in as few moves as possible to try and beat your personal best.

The game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year, alongside releases on other consoles and PC.