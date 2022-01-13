737
0

This Toad Tote from the My Nintendo Store toad-ally terrific

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 13, 2022

The flow of redeemable goods on the Australian My Nintendo Store has started for 2022 and this time we’ve got a tote bag featuring Toad sleeping under a mushroom. It’s a subtle design and won’t stick out so give it your Mum who never says she plays any games.

It’s available now for 600 platinum coins, it’s a pretty big bag at 40c x 40cm with long straps.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
43%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
57%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
My Nintendo Store
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment