This Toad Tote from the My Nintendo Store toad-ally terrific
The flow of redeemable goods on the Australian My Nintendo Store has started for 2022 and this time we’ve got a tote bag featuring Toad sleeping under a mushroom. It’s a subtle design and won’t stick out so give it your Mum who never says she plays any games.
It’s available now for 600 platinum coins, it’s a pretty big bag at 40c x 40cm with long straps.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
43%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
57%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments