This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 x Pokémon collab is a flippable Pokedex

There’s a new collaboration between Samsung and Pokémon on the way with a fully Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3.

The themed phone includes a case to hold your favourite Pokémon in view, a Pokeball PopSocket, and a keychain in the shape of a Pikachu. The coolest addition is a carrying case that makes the phone look like a classic Pokedex. The phone OS will likely be themed as well if previous Samsung collabs are anything to go by.

So far, the phone hasn’t even been officially announced. There’s a countdown on Samsungs official website with more details set to be released by the end of the week.

We’re not sure if this one will launch in Australia, but it would be pretty cool if it did.