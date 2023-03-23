This Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Mouse Pad is very Deluxe

We got restocks on the Kirby shopping bag, sticker and even the amiibo – but now something new for Kirby in 2023 on the My Nintendo Store.

For 400 Platinum Points, you can have this Kirby Mouse Pad, it’s 21cm x 21cm so not too small or too big, and features Kirby on top – obviously.

What else then? Well, Nintendo has posted a new blog item on their site with the following items coming soon. That middle one is an iron-on patch – neat!

You can see the details of those items, plus other restocks that are coming here. With Nintendo posting what’s coming to the My Nintendo Store now in advance, I can take a break. 😘