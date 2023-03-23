1032
This Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Mouse Pad is very Deluxe

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 23, 2023

We got restocks on the Kirby shopping bag, sticker and even the amiibo – but now something new for Kirby in 2023 on the My Nintendo Store.

For 400 Platinum Points, you can have this Kirby Mouse Pad, it’s 21cm x 21cm so not too small or too big, and features Kirby on top – obviously.

What else then? Well, Nintendo has posted a new blog item on their site with the following items coming soon. That middle one is an iron-on patch – neat!

You can see the details of those items, plus other restocks that are coming here. With Nintendo posting what’s coming to the My Nintendo Store now in advance, I can take a break. 😘

