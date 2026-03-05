These Mario titles are on sale for Mario Day on the Switch eShop - Vooks

Nintendo has put a modest selection of Mario games on sale for the upcoming Mario Day, including at least one Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Sadly, not all Mario games are discounted, but it’s a healthy 33% off for the Switch games at least. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is just 24% off. I’m legally required to write the entire title.
All sales are running until March 15th.
If you haven’t got a Switch 2 yet, there’s also a deal running where if you buy a Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, you can claim a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
|Title (Publisher)
|Sale Price
|Regularly
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Nintendo
|$53.30
|$79.95
|Luigi’s Mansion 3
Nintendo
|$53.30
|$79.95
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Nintendo
|$53.30
|$79.95
|Super Mario Maker 2
Nintendo
|$53.30
|$79.95
|Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
Nintendo
|$83.30
|$109.95
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
Nintendo
|$53.30
|$79.95
|Super Mario RPG
Nintendo
|$53.30
|$79.95
