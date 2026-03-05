These Mario titles are on sale for Mario Day on the Switch eShop - Vooks

web analytics
Bargains

Not the widest selection...
Nintendo has put a modest selection of Mario games on sale for the upcoming Mario Day, including at least one Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Sadly, not all Mario games are discounted, but it’s a healthy 33% off for the Switch games at least. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is just 24% off. I’m legally required to write the entire title.

All sales are running until March 15th.

If you haven’t got a Switch 2 yet, there’s also a deal running where if you buy a Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, you can claim a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Title (Publisher)Sale PriceRegularly
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Nintendo		$53.30$79.95
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Nintendo		$53.30$79.95
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Nintendo		$53.30$79.95
Super Mario Maker 2
Nintendo		$53.30$79.95
Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
Nintendo		$83.30$109.95
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Nintendo		$53.30$79.95
Super Mario RPG
Nintendo		$53.30$79.95

