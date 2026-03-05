These Mario titles are on sale for Mario Day on the Switch eShop - Vooks

Nintendo has put a modest selection of Mario games on sale for the upcoming Mario Day, including at least one Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Sadly, not all Mario games are discounted, but it’s a healthy 33% off for the Switch games at least. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is just 24% off. I’m legally required to write the entire title.

All sales are running until March 15th.

If you haven’t got a Switch 2 yet, there’s also a deal running where if you buy a Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, you can claim a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.