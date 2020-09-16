There’s another Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase this week
Nintendo has just wham, out of the blue announced a Nintendo Direct Mini. It’s another Partner Direct, We’ve had a couple of these this year and will as the name suggest contain third party games (or games in made in conjuction with Nintendo)
Here’s the times you need Australia. What a huge week for gaming news!
- AEST Midnight Thursday/Friday – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart
- ACST Thursday 11:30:00 PM – Adelaide, Darwin
- AWST Thursday 10:00:00 PM – Perth
- NZST Friday 2:00:00 AM – Auckland
What are you hoping to see?
I think this might be the Monster Hunter one