There’s another Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase this week

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 16, 2020

Nintendo has just wham, out of the blue announced a Nintendo Direct Mini. It’s another Partner Direct, We’ve had a couple of these this year and will as the name suggest contain third party games (or games in made in conjuction with Nintendo)

Here’s the times you need Australia. What a huge week for gaming news!

  • AEST Midnight Thursday/Friday – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart
  • ACST Thursday 11:30:00 PM – Adelaide, Darwin
  • AWST Thursday 10:00:00 PM – Perth
  • NZST Friday 2:00:00 AM – Auckland

What are you hoping to see?

