There’s a 30 minute long Splatoon 3 Direct later this week

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 8, 2022

With the game less than one month away, Nintendo has announced a new Splatoon 3 Direct for later this week.

It’s a big one too, with over 30 minutes of Direct-y goodness to be shown. We’ve not seen much of the game’s single player yet, so hopefully that is there and a lot more!

Here’s the time’s you’ll need to be up Aussies;

  • Perth –   Wednesday, 10 Aug 2022 at 9:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Darwin – Wednesday, 10 Aug 2022 at 10:30 pm ACST
  • Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart, Canberra – Wednesday, 10 Aug 2022 at 11:00 pm AEST

What do you hope to see during the Direct?

