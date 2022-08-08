There’s a 30 minute long Splatoon 3 Direct later this week
With the game less than one month away, Nintendo has announced a new Splatoon 3 Direct for later this week.
It’s a big one too, with over 30 minutes of Direct-y goodness to be shown. We’ve not seen much of the game’s single player yet, so hopefully that is there and a lot more!
Here’s the time’s you’ll need to be up Aussies;
- Perth – Wednesday, 10 Aug 2022 at 9:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Wednesday, 10 Aug 2022 at 10:30 pm ACST
- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart, Canberra – Wednesday, 10 Aug 2022 at 11:00 pm AEST
What do you hope to see during the Direct?
