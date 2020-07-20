There’s a Nintendo Direct Mini coming tonight – A “Partner Showcase”

Nintendo has dropped a Nintendo Direct mini announcement on us and it’s a bit of a different one.

Nintendo called this mini a “Partner Showcase’, it’ll show only games from Nintendo’s “development & publishing partners”. Nintendo also says it’ll only show games already announced. So nothing from Nintendo themselves and it’s only 10 minutes long.

On 7/20 we'll debut the first #NintendoDirect Mini: Partner Showcase, a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners. We'll share a few updates on a small group of previously-announced #NintendoSwitch games. Check out the full video release at 7am PT. pic.twitter.com/GbEbxVL6fD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020

It also mentions this is a series of Directs, so could be more similar on the way.

Here’s the times you’ll need;

Perth, Australia Mon, 20 Jul 2020 at 10:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Mon, 20 Jul 2020 at 11:30 pm ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Tue, 21 Jul 2020 at 12:00 midn AEST

Auckland, New Zealand Tue, 21 Jul 2020 at 2:00 am NZST

What do you think we’ll see?