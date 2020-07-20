There’s a Nintendo Direct Mini coming tonight – A “Partner Showcase”
Nintendo has dropped a Nintendo Direct mini announcement on us and it’s a bit of a different one.
Nintendo called this mini a “Partner Showcase’, it’ll show only games from Nintendo’s “development & publishing partners”. Nintendo also says it’ll only show games already announced. So nothing from Nintendo themselves and it’s only 10 minutes long.
It also mentions this is a series of Directs, so could be more similar on the way.
Here’s the times you’ll need;
- Perth, Australia Mon, 20 Jul 2020 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Mon, 20 Jul 2020 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Tue, 21 Jul 2020 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand Tue, 21 Jul 2020 at 2:00 am NZST
What do you think we’ll see?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
14%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
14%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
57%
Grrrr
14%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response