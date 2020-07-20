500
0

There’s a Nintendo Direct Mini coming tonight – A “Partner Showcase”

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 20, 2020

Nintendo has dropped a Nintendo Direct mini announcement on us and it’s a bit of a different one.

Nintendo called this mini a “Partner Showcase’, it’ll show only games from Nintendo’s “development & publishing partners”. Nintendo also says it’ll only show games already announced. So nothing from Nintendo themselves and it’s only 10 minutes long.

It also mentions this is a series of Directs, so could be more similar on the way.

Here’s the times you’ll need;

  • Perth, Australia Mon, 20 Jul 2020 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Darwin – Mon, 20 Jul 2020 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Tue, 21 Jul 2020 at 12:00 midn AEST
  • Auckland, New Zealand Tue, 21 Jul 2020 at 2:00 am NZST

What do you think we’ll see?

